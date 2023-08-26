Residents are invited to celebrate the city’s first food truck zone Tuesday. The free event will be 6-8 p.m. at Seventh and K streets, under Rosa Parks Way.

The event will include remarks by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, a lighting ceremony, tailgate and basketball games and music. Food will be available for purchase from Muchachos, Birria Boss, MotorFood and Kona Ice.

Features of the area include street and reserved parking for multiple food trucks, tables and seating for dining, planters, a basketball half-court, lighting, and obstacles for skateboarding and parkour.

The food truck zone is part of a plan announced in 2019 to transition the South Haymarket area bounded by Sixth and Ninth streets from J to N streets from heavy industrial use to residential and mixed use. Other completed projects from the plan include traffic signals and decorative screening of the electrical substation at the intersection of Eighth and N streets.

