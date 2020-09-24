Lincoln's first diaper bank created to help families in need

“Children who are left in dirty or reused diapers for long periods of time frequently get diaper rash, urinary tract infections and other bacterial infections,” Norman said.

Norman said government programs do not recognize diapers as a basic need, and so the only federal assistance program that covers diaper costs in Nebraska is the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. The program primarily covers expenses such as electric bills, water bills, rent and transportation, which leaves little assistance for diapers.

“Diapers can cost anywhere between $70 to $80 a month per child,” Norman said. “Often, families have to decide whether they want to purchase diapers that month or some other necessity for their family.”

Norman said the diaper bank started when the Center for People in Need noticed an increase in people asking for diaper supplies. The nonprofit knew diaper banks existed in other parts of the country and decided to establish one in Lincoln with the help of the Junior League.

“It makes me so happy, and I’m so proud to be a part of it,” Norman said. “I’m happy that we’re able to fulfill a need.”