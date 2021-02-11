Lincoln's first Black female police officer: 'I need to be a part of something that makes a difference'

Looking back, she was thinking like a cop, even then.

“I was being a police officer, ‘What if this? What if that? What am I going to do?’’’

She turned at the elementary school, only a block from her family’s apartment. She crossed the street. She was angry now.

Letter jacket guy stood of the other side of the street. She hollered across. If you think that, come over here and say that to my face.

She watched him take one step off the curb, and she bolted toward him. She broke a heel on a sewer grate. She kept running, grabbed his jacket and it went up over his head.

She punched him. Over and over.

“Don’t you ever call me that again. Don’t you call me a n*****”.

It was a day of vindication, she says. “Not that it was right.”

Moore told that story to a group of middle school students a few years ago. And she told them this: What I did was wrong. I could have had a criminal record for that.

Moore never saw the boy who taunted her again. She would go on to graduate from Bellevue High. Homecoming queen. Class president her junior and senior years.