Lincoln's first baby of 2021 arrives minutes into the New Year

Khesai Jae Amerson became Lincoln's newest resident and the city's first baby of the New Year just minutes after midnight Friday.

With 2021 just 13 minutes old, the 8-pound-3-ounce, 20½-inch-long boy arrived at Bryan East Campus for first-time parents Tionne Phillips and Kobe Phillip-Amerson.

"It doesn't feel real," mother Tionne Phillips said in an interview Friday afternoon.

Phillips said she thought she was carrying a girl for much of her pregnancy.

So with Khesai's arrival, she crafted his name to play off the letter K leading his father's name, she said.

As 2021 neared, Phillips expected she would be induced a few days into the new year, but Khesai didn't want to wait that long, she said.

Hospital nurses told her and Phillip-Amerson they may be the first parents to welcome a newborn of the year. Soon after his delivery by Dr. Gary Milius, Khesai had not only captured his parents' hearts, but he also captivated his nurses too, Phillips said.

Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic kept their families at home and awaiting their discharge before they can meet Khesai.