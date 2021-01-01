 Skip to main content
Lincoln's first baby of 2021 arrives minutes into the New Year
First baby

Tionne Phillips and Kobe Phillip-Amerson hold their son, Khesai Jae Amerson, Lincoln's first baby of 2021.

 Courtesy photo

Khesai Jae Amerson became Lincoln's newest resident and the city's first baby of the New Year just minutes after midnight Friday.

With 2021 just 13 minutes old, the 8-pound-3-ounce, 20½-inch-long boy arrived at Bryan East Campus for first-time parents Tionne Phillips and Kobe Phillip-Amerson.

"It doesn't feel real," mother Tionne Phillips said in an interview Friday afternoon.

Phillips said she thought she was carrying a girl for much of her pregnancy.

So with Khesai's arrival, she crafted his name to play off the letter K leading his father's name, she said.

As 2021 neared, Phillips expected she would be induced a few days into the new year, but Khesai didn't want to wait that long, she said.

Hospital nurses told her and Phillip-Amerson they may be the first parents to welcome a newborn of the year. Soon after his delivery by Dr. Gary Milius, Khesai had not only captured his parents' hearts, but he also captivated his nurses too, Phillips said.

Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic kept their families at home and awaiting their discharge before they can meet Khesai.

Phillips said the limited visitors precaution has been hard for her mother, who wanted to be there in support during the baby's delivery.

But the new parents have used FaceTime to show off their little one until they can go home to Phillips' house, she said.

So far, family and friends consider Khesai such a spitting image of his father — so much so they have jokingly asked "Did Kobe make him himself," Phillips said.

"He looks so perfect," Phillips said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

