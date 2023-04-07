Friday is the last day for Lincoln's downtown senior center.

Aging Partners said Thursday that the center at 1005 O St. will close for good at 1 p.m. Friday.

The senior fitness center at 555 S. Ninth St. will remain open for another week, closing permanently at 4 p.m. April 14.

Both centers will relocate to the Victory Park development on the Veterans Administration Campus at 600 S. 70th St. and will reopen May 3. The senior center will be open from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays, with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. The fitness center will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays.

In the interim, seniors can visit one of the city's three other senior centers at 6310 Platte Ave., 1235 Judson St. and 2225 Washington St.

The city announced last fall that it intended to sell the 1005 O St. building, which has housed the senior center and offices since 1984.

Photos: Lincoln's changing skyline Lincoln 1867 1800s Lincoln skyline 2000 skyline June 2001 skyline July 4, 2001 skyline 2001 Skyline Night skyline 2002 Sept. 7, 2002, skyline April 11, 2003 skyline June 2003 skyline April 22, 2005, skyline Jan. 19, 2007, skyline July 2009 skyline Building boom Jan. 18, 2013 skyline Aug. 18, 2013, skyline Sept. 3, 2013, skyline Lincoln skyline 2014 Haymarket skyline 2015 2020 skyline looking northwest Lincoln skyline looking northeast 2020 skyline Downtown and Capitol skyline Skyline from Air Park in 2021