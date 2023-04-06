Friday is the last day for Lincoln's downtown senior center.
Aging Partners said Thursday that the center at 1005 O St. will close for good at 1 p.m. Friday.
The senior fitness center at 555 S. Ninth St. will remain open for another week, closing permanently at 4 p.m. April 14.
Both centers will relocate to the Victory Park development on the Veterans Administration Campus at 600 S. 70th St. and will reopen May 3. The senior center will be open from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays, with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. The fitness center will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays.
In the interim, seniors can visit one of the city's three other senior centers at 6310 Platte Ave., 1235 Judson St. and 2225 Washington St.
The city announced last fall that it intended to sell the 1005 O St. building, which has housed the senior center and offices since 1984.
It’s developers say it will empower the elderly to go where they need to go via their own two feet.
