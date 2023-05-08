When ConnectioN Point first opened its doors in 2016, the goal was to extend services found on UNL's City Campus — including volunteer opportunities and the Open Shelf food and hygiene pantry — to students and staff on East Campus.

The organization moved into its current location — the former First Evangelical Church at 1333 N. 33rd St. — in 2018, when Christ United Methodist Church purchased the property.

As the number and breadth of services grew over time, project manager Karen Lamb realized that if the organization wanted to expand in its existing building, it would need a tweak to the residential zoning designation.

Some of the newly planned uses for the building, including a commercial kitchen to assist local startup businesses, wouldn't be allowed under the church's current R-6 residential zoning.

So she reached out to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department to petition for a Local Landmark Designation and Special Permit.

On Wednesday, the Planning Commission approved Lamb's application and moved it forward to the City Council for review.

"The whole idea behind ConnectioN Point is to walk beside people and to do what's possible to help them better their lives," Lamb said. "Part of that is extending the services the building currently offers, that fits into our mission."

Currently, ConnectioN Point is a partnership between Christ United Methodist Church, the Blue River District of the UMC and Motive — the United Methodist Campus Ministry at UNL — to provide community services, such as the Open Shelf Pantry and Career Closet.

Stephanie Rouse, a planner in the city planning department, said a local landmark designation would stack on top of the residential zoning. All activities allowed under the R-6 zoning would still be allowed, and the special permit the organization also applied for would cover the additional few.

The landmark designation must be approved for the special permit to be issued.

Rouse, who surveyed the church for the application, said she recommended the church as a landmark because it shows the growth of religious institutions in Lincoln and was created by prominent Lincoln architect J.R. Smith.

"The use of the building solely as a church is no longer viable," she wrote in the staff report. "The proposed reuse with additional neighborhood supporting services would allow for the preservation and continued use of the historic site."

Lamb plans to make no changes to the building's exterior and only minor changes to non-historic areas inside.

The City Council will hear the redevelopment proposal May 22 and issue the deciding vote on the project.

Historical homes you can own in the Southeast Nebraska area 4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $349,900 Online contributed 4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $349,900 Welcome to 1625 G St. This beautifully updated two story home in downtown Lincoln is one you will not want to miss. Walk up onto the huge covered front porch. Inside you will find a large main floor with a beautiful kitchen with quartz countertops, tile backsplash, farmhouse sink and much more. This home could be owner occupied or used as a duplex or triplex. It would make just a perfect airbnb with three separated rentable spaces. The second floor has its own entrance as well as a full kitchen, two full baths and three bedrooms. The basement has a separate entrance, a kitchenette, a bedroom, living room, full bathroom and laundry room. Both HVAC systems as well as the hot water heater have been recently replaced. A detached four stall garage offers tons of opportunity. New wooden fence has just been installed in the backyard as well as new exterior stairs to the second floor. Call today to schedule your private showing. View More 4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $217,500 Online contributed 4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $217,500 Contract Pending Contract pending. Discover the charm and comfort of this 2-story, 4 bed, 2 bath home located in the heart of Lincoln, NE. As you walk in, you'll find a cozy reading nook adjacent to the living room, a large formal dining room, kitchen (with new refrigerator), primary bedroom (featuring elegant French doors), and main level laundry - all conveniently located on the main floor. Upstairs are the three remaining large bedrooms along with the second full bath. Outside you will find a beautiful wrap-around porch, new shed, off-street parking with alley access and a stunning garden area (ready to be planted). For added piece of mind, the furnace and AC units are brand new! Foundation was reinforced, new wiring and new plumbing were done when the sellers purchased the property through the Neighborworks program. Schedule your showing today! House to be sold as-is. Contract pending, on the market for backup offers only during the inspection period. View More 5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $179,900 contributed 5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $179,900 WHAT A BUY AT FOR UNDER 200K!!!! All big ticket items have been updated in 2019. Fully rented upstairs 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms at $1,100. Main floor 2 large bedrooms 1 bathroom at $700. There are 4 parking spots that are double deep (8 cars) with alley access. Call and make your appointment today!!!! View More