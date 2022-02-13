Lincoln's busy Billy Wolff Trail to see spate of closures

A stormwater pipe project will close multiple sections of one of Lincoln’s busiest trails over the next four months — starting Monday.

The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District is replacing 14 outlet pipes that drain neighborhood stormwater into Antelope Creek, doing most of the work along a 3.5-mile stretch of the nearby Billy Wolff Trail between Randolph Street and Holmes Lake.

Contractors will start near Randolph and work their way southeast, resulting in a series of temporary trail closures, said Mike Mascoe, a spokesman for the district.

Bikers, walkers and runners can expect to find the first two Monday:

* The section between South 27th and Randolph streets will be closed until Feb. 28.

* The section between 56th and 57th streets will be closed for the duration of the project.

Most closures are expected to last two weeks, with the work wrapped up by early June.

The Billy Wolff Trail stretches from near the Devaney Sports Center to South 91st and Nebraska 2. In 2021, the city recorded more than 300,000 total uses of the trail, said Bobby Bartja, a planner for the Parks and Recreation Department.

