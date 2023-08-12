Lincoln's public pool season comes to a close Sunday at 6 p.m., but residents are encouraged to bring their dogs to Lincoln Parks and Recreation's annual Dog Splash event.

From 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday at Star City Shores, 4375 S. 33rd Court, dogs will be welcome to enjoy retrieval activities in the lap pool and an area for small dogs. Owners will be able to wade into the pool as well.

Dog Splash is sponsored by the Lincoln Parks Foundation and the Greater Lincoln Obedience Club. Cash-only tickets are $10 per dog, and will be sold at 6 p.m. at the front gates. Two adults and one child of at least eight years old may accompany a dog. Dogs not in the water must be on a leash.

