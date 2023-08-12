Lincoln's public pool season comes to a close Sunday at 6 p.m., but residents are encouraged to bring their dogs to Lincoln Parks and Recreation's annual Dog Splash event.
From 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday at Star City Shores, 4375 S. 33rd Court, dogs will be welcome to enjoy retrieval activities in the lap pool and an area for small dogs. Owners will be able to wade into the pool as well.
Dog Splash is sponsored by the Lincoln Parks Foundation and the Greater Lincoln Obedience Club. Cash-only tickets are $10 per dog, and will be sold at 6 p.m. at the front gates. Two adults and one child of at least eight years old may accompany a dog. Dogs not in the water must be on a leash.
Explore 10 of Nebraska's water parks
Fremont Splash Station
Fremont Splash Station is open from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. It features a body slide and speed slide, a combination lap pool and wave pool, the Hydro-Storm, an interactive train slide, splash pad and water walk.
Nebraska Tourism
Big Blue Water Park
The Big Blue Water Park at 1200 Scott St. in Beatrice is open daily from noon to 8 p.m. The water park features a
9,000-square-foot, zero-entry pool, youth pool with fountain bubbler and toys, 124-foot loop water slide, 8-foot-wide river slide, 2 1 meter diving boards and sand volleyball courts.
Rick Neibel, Nebraska Tourism
Hastings Aquacourt
Aquacourt Water Park, 2200 W. 3rd St. in Hastings, is open from noon to 8 p.m. through mid-August. It has a lazy river, wave pool, drop slide, high-dive/low-dive boards, family water slides and an interactive playground.
Rick Neibel/Nebraska Tourism
Fun-Plex
Fun-Plex, 7003 Q St. in Omaha, is typically open from noon to 8 p.m. It has a new swim-up bar, a play area with a 317-gallon bucket that drops every 5 minutes, the Typhoon Falls slides, a lazy river, a wave pool and kiddie area for small children.
Omaha Fun-Plex
Island Oasis
Island Oasis, 321 E. Fonner Park Road in Grand Island, is open from noon to 9 p.m. The water park has two 60-foot speed slides, water basketball, a lily pad walk, log walk, sand volleyball, an otter slide, a 350,000-gallon wave pool, a 750-foot speed slide and six other water slides.
Nebraska Tourism
Norfolk AquaVenture
Norfolk AquaVenture, 715 S. First St., is open from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. It has a 54-inch, 310-foot-long raft slide, a 235-foot-long body slide, a play station with 20 water features, a wave pool, water walk, boogie woogie keyboard and a blowfish slide, along with diving boards.
Nebraska Tourism
Mahoney State Park
The Mahoney State Park water park has a wave pool, water slides, a lap pool and a children's water playground. It will reopen Saturday with limited hours and reduced capacity.
Nebraska Tourism
Pawnee Plunge
Pawnee Pluge, 560 33rd Ave. in Columbus, is open from noon to 8 p.m. daily. The water park features the FlowRider surfing activity, a 3-meter diving platform, the AquaClimb Wall, a lazy river, three water slides, an interactive ship for toddlers, a spray park and a sea animal rope walk.
Rick Neibel/Nebraska Tourism
Fullerton
The lazy river is one of the most popular attractions at Fullerton Community Pool, which opened in 2021.
Jeff Bahr, Grand Island Independent
Papio Bay Aquatic Center
Papio Bay, 815 E. Halleck St. in Papillion, is open from noon to 8 p.m., except on Tuesdays and Thursdays when it closes at 6:30 p.m. It has heated water, zero depth entry, a butterfly slide, sand volleyball, two other water slides and diving boards.
Emilie Bouvier/Nebraska Tourism
