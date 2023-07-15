Nebraska Furniture Mart has the square footage — more than 450,000 in all at its Omaha location — but it doesn't have Amish craftsmanship.

That's what Lisa Sabels is counting on distinguishing her SouthPointe Pavilions furniture store from the competition.

It's a family recipe that her parents, the late Ken and Cheryl Triplett, used successfully with furniture stores in Wisconsin and Grand Island, and she's hoping it will be the difference at Lincoln's Amish Furniture of Nebraska, which opened its doors in April. A location opened in Elkhorn last winter, joining the biggest store in Grand Island.

"Nobody makes furniture in the U.S. anymore," Sabels said. "My dad was a stickler for quality. And we were not going to have made-in-China furniture in our store."

Instead, Triplett found an untapped pocket of furniture craftsmen in northern Indiana, the Amish community of Shipshewana.

He cultivated those relationships in the 1990s and his daughter has worked to keep those contacts alive.

Over the weekend, she invited four members of the Amish community — makers of some of furniture being sold there — to meet with customers.

"We feel very comfortable here in Lincoln," Myron Miller said. "The people here have the same core beliefs as we do: faith and family."

Amish communities are prevalent in 32 U.S. states. The lifestyle is family-centric with rules on everything from clothes to hairstyle to technology.

They don't drive automobiles, but they can ride in them, so the group hired a driver to get them to Lincoln. Meanwhile, they don't have computers in their houses, but they are allowed to access the internet from the public library.

"I sometimes look up parts for the furniture I am working on," Mark Stoltzfus said. "That's about the only time I use the internet."

Most would agree that it's a slower way of life, one that's been simplified in the absence of those items — smartphones come to mind — that have become necessities.

"Amish is not a religion," said Jason Schwartz, a former house painter who now makes furniture and was in Lincoln with his wife, Velma. "It is a way of life, our way of life."

Sabels remembers rekindling the relationship with the Amish a few years back. Most didn't have telephones. There were a few fax machines, but the best way to make contact was by knocking on doors.

"You had to drive to their houses and say, 'I heard you build furniture,'" Sabels said. "They might say, 'I build chairs,' but then you'll have to go down down the road, turn right and go a couple of miles and that guy might build tables."

It was a complex road trip, but well worth the time. Today, Sabels works with 70 different Amish families, all making products — from dining room sets to bedroom furniture to hutches — that are available at the store at 2950 Pine Lake Road.

"I think we have talked to them every day for the last five years," she said. "They are wonderful people."

12 iconic 20th-century designs still used in modern furniture today 20th-century designs in modern furniture Florence Knoll sofa 606 universal shelving system Wassily chair Saarinen dining set Noguchi Akari light Barcelona chair by Mies van der Rohe Egg chair Mushroom lamp Bauhaus nesting tables Arco floor lamp Eames lounge chair Noguchi coffee table