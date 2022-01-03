Lincoln's 2021 weather marked by warm temperatures, wild extremes

The snow and bitter cold that swept into Lincoln on New Year’s Day put an abrupt end to what had been one of the warmest ends to a year in recorded history.

Lincoln's average temperature over the last three months of 2021 was 45.8 degrees, tying 1956 as the second-warmest final quarter of the year. Only the end of 1931, which averaged 46.5 degrees, was warmer, according to records kept by the National Weather Service and University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

December ranked as the sixth-warmest ever recorded in Lincoln, with an average temperature 7.2 degrees above average. That followed a November that was 5 degrees above average and an October that was nearly 3 degrees warmer than normal.

Temperatures in August and September were also above average.

Those months were part of an overall warmer trend that saw 2021 rank as the 12th-warmest on record in Lincoln, with an average temperature of 53.7 degrees. Nine of the 12 months were warmer than normal.