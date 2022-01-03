Lincoln's 2021 weather marked by warm temperatures, wild extremes

The snow and bitter cold that swept into Lincoln on New Year’s Day put an abrupt end to what had been one of the warmest ends to a year in recorded history.
Lincoln's average temperature over the last three months of 2021 was 45.8 degrees, tying 1956 as the second-warmest final quarter of the year. Only the end of 1931, which averaged 46.5 degrees, was warmer, according to records kept by the National Weather Service and University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
December ranked as the sixth-warmest ever recorded in Lincoln, with an average temperature 7.2 degrees above average. That followed a November that was 5 degrees above average and an October that was nearly 3 degrees warmer than normal.
Temperatures in August and September were also above average.
Those months were part of an overall warmer trend that saw 2021 rank as the 12th-warmest on record in Lincoln, with an average temperature of 53.7 degrees. Nine of the 12 months were warmer than normal.
Conversely, 2021 included a brutally cold February. Lincoln’s average temperature for that month was 15.1, nearly 14 degrees below normal. The four-day period from Feb. 13-16 was one of the coldest on record, producing two record-low temperatures. The minus 31 reading on Feb. 16 was the second-coldest temperature ever recorded in Lincoln.
Last year was drier than normal for the second year in a row. Total precipitation in 2021 was 26.86 inches, which was nearly 2.5 inches below average. However, when it came to snow, it was one of the whitest calendar years on record. From January to December, Lincoln received 36.3 inches, which ranked 13th all-time.
The year also was notable for another reason: the number of extremes.
According to the weather service, Lincoln set 23 daily records for either temperature or precipitation. And that doesn't include the 93 mph wind gust recorded at the airport Dec. 15, which tied for the highest wind speed ever recorded in Lincoln.
The records included the frigid minus 31 reading on Feb. 16, as well as a high of 103 on June 17. That spread of 134 degrees between high and low temperatures for the year was one of the largest in the city's recorded history.
"2021 was an amazing year for temperatures in Lincoln," retired UNL climatologist Ken Dewey said.
In that same tweet, Dewey gave a rundown of 2021 weather statistics for Lincoln:
* 198 days with high temperatures above normal.
* 209 days with low temperatures above normal.
Extreme weather has become more common across the world, including in Nebraska, thanks to climate change, said state climatologist Martha Shulski.
"Climate change is real and here now," Shulski said in an email.
She noted that while many weather events are due to natural variability in the climate, climate change is increasingly playing a role in making them worse.
"Overall warming, amplified extremes, wetter winters and more precipitation falling as heavy rain events all have a climate change fingerprint," she said.
Shulski also noted that extreme cold like Lincoln and the state saw in February are not contrary evidence to overall warming but are actually caused by it.
"Even cold-air outbreaks in late winter are linked to regional sea ice loss and significant Arctic warming," she said.
In 2021, a number of extreme weather events occurred in Lincoln. Here are some of the most notable ones:
* Jan. 25: Lincoln received 14.5 inches of snow, the second-highest single-day snow total ever recorded.
* The city experienced one of its worst cold snaps in recent memory in February. From Feb. 6-16, Lincoln had 11 straight days of below-zero low temperatures. On nine of the those 11 days, the daytime high failed to reach double digits.
* Lincoln received 3.76 inches of rain March 13-14, setting single-day records each day. For the month, the city got 5.23 inches of rain, the third-highest total on record for March.
* A low of 17 degrees on April 1 tied a record, and the city also set a record low of 23 degrees on April 22.
* Lincoln set a record high of 103 on June 17. The high of 102 on June 16, while not a record, was the first triple-digit temperature in the city in three years, and the two consecutive days with 100-degree temperatures marked the first time that had happened since 2012.
* The city saw 29 days with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees in August and September, the most for those two months combined since 1990.
* December packed a year's worth of extremes into one month. Lincoln set three record highs, including 74 degrees on Dec. 15, the second-highest temperature ever recorded in the month and the highest to occur that late in the year. On that same day, a derecho moved through the city, sparking that 93 mph wind gust and causing some minor damage. A short-lived tornado moved through Lancaster County north of the city.
