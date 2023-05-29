Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

On a sun-splashed Memorial Day morning, a couple hundred Nebraskans gathered Monday to pay gentle tribute to military veterans who are buried at Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery.

Some brought lawn chairs; all brought memories.

“We honor them today; we remember them every day,” retired U.S. Air Force Col. Kenneth “Joe” Brownell told the crowd “We cannot forget.”

American flags flew everywhere, large ones fluttering in front of the veterans burial ground, small ones at the graves.

Roses were placed on graves by Girl Scouts; wreaths adorned a memorial.

Veterans and families of all ages participated in the tribute, which unfolded under a blue sky with a gentle breeze opening up the flags.

It was largely an older crowd, with some veterans wearing caps or jackets that saluted their units or branch of military service. Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly was among the spectators.

Some jackets identified veterans who served in the Vietnam war.

And each branch of the military was honored with their familiar anthems.

“Their bodies lie in every state, village and hamlet,” Brownell said.

“We need to continue to honor them.”

There also were two other Memorial Day services that took place later in the day on Monday, at Lincoln Memorial Park and Antelope Park.

Photos: Biden marks Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery