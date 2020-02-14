Lincoln zoo has a new baby

The new baby colobus monkey and its mother.
Lincoln Children's Zoo Facebook page
The Lincoln Children's Zoo on Friday announced the birth of a new baby monkey.
The colobus monkey was born in mid-January, the zoo said in a social media post.
"Both mom and baby are doing great and are spending time together inside until it is warmer out," the zoo said.
Visitors to the zoo won't be able to see the baby until later in the spring, zoo staff said.
"Unlike their parents, newborn colobus monkeys have a pink face and white fur. Around 1 month old their fur will begin to change color and will gain the black and white adult coloration at about 3 months old."
