You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln zoo has a new baby
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Lincoln zoo has a new baby

{{featured_button_text}}
Zoo baby

The new baby colobus monkey and its mother.

 Lincoln Children's Zoo Facebook page

The Lincoln Children's Zoo on Friday announced the birth of a new baby monkey.

The colobus monkey was born in mid-January, the zoo said in a social media post.

"Both mom and baby are doing great and are spending time together inside until it is warmer out," the zoo said.

Visitors to the zoo won't be able to see the baby until later in the spring, zoo staff said.

"Unlike their parents, newborn colobus monkeys have a pink face and white fur. Around 1 month old their fur will begin to change color and will gain the black and white adult coloration at about 3 months old."

Christmas tree in December, chew toy in January: Lincoln zoo tigers get new toys
Omaha zoo giraffe matriarch Daisy dies
Cat found with peanut butter jar on his head is now up for adoption

Omaha zoo babies

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News