Lincoln zoo closes bird exhibits because of threat from avian flu

The Lincoln Children's Zoo announced Tuesday night that it is temporarily closing its bird exhibits because of the threat of avian flu.

"The Lincoln Children's Zoo is implementing temporary proactive measures to protect avian species at the zoo from highly pathogenic avian influenza," the zoo said in a statement posted to its Facebook page.

The closures include the zoo's aviary as well as its penguin exhibit and the flamingo yard. The zoo said staff will also be taking additional measures to protect the birds, such as enhanced disinfection measures, increased use of personal protection equipment and limiting access to vulnerable species and behind-the-scenes areas.

"Our top priority is the health and safety of the animals at the Lincoln Children's Zoo," Trent Shrader, director of veterinary medicine, said in the statement.

The zoo said the move came after the discovery of highly-pathogenic avian flu in a wild goose near Holmes Lake in Lincoln. It was the first case of the disease found in Nebraska.

Wild birds often carry the disease without getting sick and can pass it to birds in private and commercial flocks, where it usually proves fatal.

Cases have been found in a backyard flock in Pottawattamie County in Iowa and in a commercial turkey flock in northwest Iowa, as well as a mixed commercial flock in southeast South Dakota.

The discovery in Pottawattamie County, across the river from Omaha, prompted Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo last week to close its aviary to the public.

The last time there was a large outbreak of avian flu in Nebraska was 2015. It led to nearly 5 million laying hens being euthanized at six farms in Dixon County. Nationwide, more than 50 million birds were killed in what is considered the worst outbreak on record.

So far this year, 2.8 million commercial and backyard birds across 12 states have been euthanized since early February, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

