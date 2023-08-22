The YMCA of Lincoln has named a new president and CEO.

The YMCA said Tuesday that its board of directors has selected Renee Yost to succeed Barb Bettin, who is set to retire in October after 39 years at the organization, including the past 21 as its leader.

Yost has served as the YMCA’s chief financial officer the past 11 years and will be responsible for leading the organization’s strategic initiatives including fundraising, membership and programing.

“Renee’s background in finance and strategic planning, along with her passion for people and commitment to the YMCA mission, make her an exceptional fit for the future of this organization,” Lori Druse, YMCA's board chair, said in a news release. “We’re confident she’ll be a positive leader for our staff and members, while continuing to nurture the Y’s mission within the community.”

Yost, who has an accounting degree from Creighton University, worked in the accounting departments at Olsson and Landscapes Unlimited before joining the YMCA.

She will become the third straight woman to lead what was originally known as the Young Men's Christian Association.

“I am deeply inspired by the YMCA’s commitment to empowering individuals, promoting healthy living and fostering social responsibility," Yost said in the news release. "The Lincoln YMCA has a rich history in our community, and I look forward to working alongside our talented staff, members, and volunteers to grow our impact for the youth, families and seniors we serve."

