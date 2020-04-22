You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln YMCA collects diapers for low-income families
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln YMCA collects diapers for low-income families

Diaper drive

The diaper drive at the YMCA.

 Copple Y Facebook

The Lincoln YMCA and the Center for People in Need are collecting diapers for low-income families having trouble getting the resources they need. 

The diapers will be distributed by the Center for People in Need. There is a need for diaper sizes 4-6, but all sizes are accepted.

Four YMCA locations are open for drop-off donations every Tuesday and Thursday throughout April from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The donation sites are:

* Cooper YMCA, 6767 S. 14th St.

* Copple Family YMCA, 8700 Yankee Woods Drive.

* Fallbrook YMCA, 700 Penrose Drive.

* Northeast YMCA, 2601 N. 70th St.

New Lincoln program aims to pair homebound seniors with volunteers
Dozens of City Mission clients are now sleeping at the Kinetic Sports Complex in Lincoln

Creating community during crisis

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News