Lincoln YMCA collects diapers for low-income families

The Lincoln YMCA and the Center for People in Need are collecting diapers for low-income families having trouble getting the resources they need.

The diapers will be distributed by the Center for People in Need. There is a need for diaper sizes 4-6, but all sizes are accepted.

Four YMCA locations are open for drop-off donations every Tuesday and Thursday throughout April from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The donation sites are:

* Cooper YMCA, 6767 S. 14th St.

* Copple Family YMCA, 8700 Yankee Woods Drive.

* Fallbrook YMCA, 700 Penrose Drive.

* Northeast YMCA, 2601 N. 70th St.

