On Thursday, Lincoln's Yazidi community will commemorate the ninth anniversary of a genocide perpetrated against their people by Islamic extremists with a remembrance event at the Yazidi cemetery.

The Yazidi Genocide Memorial Day marks the attack on Sinjar in northern Iraq by fighters with the so-called Islamic State in August 2014 that resulted in thousands of Yazidis being murdered, enslaved or kidnapped.

Thousands of Yazidis, who practice an ancient religion that predates Judaism and Christianity, have migrated to Lincoln since the 1990s, when they were the focus of a persecution campaign by Saddam Hussein, as well as after the Iraq War.

Thursday's event runs from 6-9 p.m. at the Yazidi cemetery located near U.S. 34 and 112th Road in northwest Lincoln.

Shireen Jardo, who was sold by ISIS fighters into slavery before she was released, will be among the featured speakers, as will Amy Beam, author of "The Last Yezidi Genocide."

Other speakers include Isam Maroo of the United Yezidi Community of America; Rabbi Alex Felch of Lincoln; Wendy Goldberg, executive director and co-founder of the Tri-Faith Initiative, teacher Hassan Bahzan, civil rights activist Shahnaz Oss; City Councilman Tom Beckius; and retired deputy sheriff Richard Campos.

