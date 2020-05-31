Lincoln woman's Facebook recipe for success: Eating through the pandemic

“I would have been happy if 80 of my friends would have joined. I think we had 80 members in an hour.”

Two months later, Eating Through the Pandemic counts 7,561 members from 64 countries.

The majority of them live in Nebraska, said Brenden Evans, a data guy who helps Kushner administer the page and whose first post featured deviled eggs.

But the foodies are spread far and wide — from Saudi Arabia to Scotland — and showing off everything from pan-seared scallops with lemon caper pasta to boiled hot dogs with carrot sticks dipped in ranch dressing.

“It’s fun to see things trend all at the same time,” Evans said. “A movement of meatloaf or French onion soup.”

For a while, people were all making Runzas. Right now, Dutch oven baby pancakes — just what they sound like — are popping up everywhere. (Cake, cheese, chicken and potatoes are currently in competition for the most popular food types, according to Evans’ most recent word cloud.)

It’s been wild — and fun — watching the group grow and evolve, said Kushner, who is working from home for her day job at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and delivering crowlers in the evening for her part-time job at Boiler Brewing Company.