Lincoln woman leaves her mom's legacy in a Little Free Library near you

She tried to sell them on Facebook. No takers.

She called the city libraries to see if they had room on their shelves.

Before she got a definitive answer, Betts suggested the town’s Little Free Libraries.

“She thought they might catch your eye in a little library and people who liked to read would appreciate them.”

It was a Friday. Parker’s youngest was in preschool for the morning.

Off they went, determined to get the books delivered in that three-hour window.

Parker figures they made it to 20 libraries with the Sharpie-inscribed romance novels.

It felt fitting.

“And it was cool seeing all the libraries.”

The newspaper box library. The bicycle library. The Tower of Tales library.

Several days later, a post showed up on the Lincoln Little Free Libraries Facebook page.

A photo of an open book and an inscription written in pink Sharpie with a row of romance novels behind it, all by the same author.