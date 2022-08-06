 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln woman in serious condition after rollover wreck at First and Cornhusker

  • Updated
  • 0

A Lincoln woman was hospitalized in serious condition after a multi-vehicle accident Saturday at First Street and Cornhusker Highway.

The Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to the scene at 12:07 p.m. 

Police said a red SUV heading south on First Street ran a red light and was struck a blue pickup heading east. The SUV rolled into a black SUV that was stopped at the intersection.

The red SUV came to rest on its roof with its driver trapped inside. The 47-year-old woman was transported to Bryan West Campus, Lincoln Police Cpt. Jake Dilsaver said. 

No one else required hospitalization.

 

