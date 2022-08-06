Lincoln woman in serious condition after rollover wreck at 1st and Cornhusker

One Lincoln woman is in serious condition after a multi-vehicle accident Saturday at the intersection of N. 1st Street and Cornhusker Highway, according to police.

The Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to the scene of the car crash involving three vehicles at 12:07 p.m. Saturday.

After a red SUV ran a red light and struck a blue pickup, the SUV rolled and landed on top of a black SUV, leaving the driver trapped inside. The 47-year-old woman in serious condition was transported to Bryan West, Lincoln Police Cpt. Jake Dilsaver said.

The intersection will be closed for a significant period of time. Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes until further notice.

This is a devolving story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.