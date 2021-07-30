The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has reported one more COVID-19 death.

An unvaccinated woman in her 20s, who was hospitalized, died from the virus, according to a Friday news release from the department.

The total number of cases in the county is 32,295, with 78 more reported Friday. The weekly total grew to 289, the most since mid-April.

The risk dial for Lancaster County was moved to the yellow, or moderate, range earlier this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists the transmission rate in Lancaster County as high.

There have been 243 deaths locally since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Friday, 47 COVID-19 patients were in Lincoln hospitals, with 30 from Lancaster County.