Lincoln woman helps organize campaign for collective mourning of COVID-19 deaths

Bernardi and her group at Nardi Media wrote a news release and began spreading the word.

Over these long months, Allan has mourned the collective losses, her anger and frustration mounting over the lack of national empathy.

“I think the numbers are so big that they don’t translate into somebody’s mom, somebody’s child,” she says. “It’s like it didn’t happen.”

The woman who has devoted herself to doing — from Junior League to the Friendship Home, to Random Acts of Kindness groups and her daughter’s schools — couldn’t not do something during a devastating pandemic.

“Some kind of message of hope. Something small we can all do.”

She posted the details on her Facebook page Sunday morning and people shared.

“In a terrifying time where news is happening faster than ever and we’re getting no comfort, no empathy, from our leaders, this is a small action we can take to honor the more than 200,000 Americans who have died in this pandemic and their families,” one of them wrote on her own page. “Millions of us are grieving other losses. Lost jobs, high medical bills, family members with lasting medical complications from COVID, loss of routines. … The first step to healing trauma is acknowledging it.”