Judy Anderson calls herself a late bloomer -- someone who arrived late to the community theater party but has no intention of leaving until she's shown the door.

Conversely, Anderson, who recently retired from full-time work as an editor in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln communications department after 38 years, has no intention of giving up the stage anytime soon.

"Music is my creative release," said the septuagenarian who is a grandmother to five and great-grandmother to three.

She'll sing two songs, including the title song, in the local production of "The World Goes Round," which opens Thursday and runs through May 7 at the TADA Theatre, 701 P St.

"The World Goes Round" is a celebration of the songbook of John Kander and Fred Ebb, something that took a while to resonate with Anderson when she did the same show at the Brownville Village Theatre in 2002.

"I was like, 'Who’s Kander and Ebb and why should I care?'" she remembered. "And then someone told me they did those little shows called 'Chicago' and "Cabaret' and 'New York, New York.'

"I was like, 'oh those guys.'"

Two decades later, Anderson has developed a deep appreciation for the legendary songwriters.

"I love their music. It is so singable. It’s so enjoyable to listen to. It’s got a lot of feeling you can put into it, a lot of comedy. It’s just amazing music and I love doing it."

Ebb has died, but Kander, now 96, is currently teaming with Lin-Manuel Miranda on a remake of "New York, New York," a much anticipated production that has landed Kander on the late-night television circuit.

For Anderson, community theater was something she discovered 25 years ago when one of her sisters told her she had tried out for a show in Chicago.

"That's how I got into it," she said. "It was jealousy. When I found out that my younger sister was doing musical theater. ... We all sang as children. I just tried to keep up. They were all better than me. I tried to play alto to their sopranos."

Since making her debut in 1998, she has been in a number of productions from Omaha to Beatrice to Lincoln.

Coincidence or not, she found herself playing the part of nuns in more than a handful of productions -- a typecast she never intended, but there's no denying she fits the role with her matronly wisdom.

Call it a hard habit to break.

"I've played Mother Superior in so many different shows," she said. "There have been a lot of nunsense shows, 'The Sound of Music' and 'Sister Act' a couple of times. I guess I am kind of known for being a nun."

And to others, she is known for simply having the voice of an angel.

"She is one of the actresses I have directed the longest in my career," said Bob Rook, TADA's artistic director. "She has a great body of work."

When she wasn't singing, Anderson quietly went about editing many of the publications and media releases written by UNL's communications department.

In addition, a little known fact is that it was Anderson who puts together the university's commencement programs three times each year, a job she continues to do on a free-lance basis in her retirement.

It still falls to her because it takes someone with great organizational skills and an eye for the sometimes tedious nature of editing.

Consider that in the next week, the registrar's office will dump the names of 4,000 graduates on her lap. She get them formatted correctly by name, hometown and academic major and then shell begin pasting them into what will become the program that will be widely distributed throughout the May 19 commencement ceremony.

Once the names are pasted into the program, that's when the editing kicks in. Each graduate is checked and double-checked to make sure all the information is correct.

When that's complete, she'll add in the scholarships and distinctions some of the graduates have earned.

"I’ve been doing it for 25 or 30 years, so it goes pretty smoothly now," she said.

That attention to detail is needed in most professions and pastimes -- the stage included -- but it is the antithesis of the creativity you might associate with anything as art-driven as musical theater.

It makes Anderson and her journey to the theater something of a head-scratcher.

"I am basically one of those performers that’s an introvert," she said. "It’s a whole different persona on stage. This is my outlet."

