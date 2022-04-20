Lincoln woman drives home with new truck after winning lottery game

Jill Novak of Lincoln is the latest winner of this year's Trucks & Bucks Nebraska Lottery scratch game, taking home a new Ford pickup.
Novak said her husband, Terry, is the one who usually buys the tickets, and she scratches them off.
She said she scratched off a couple of small winners and then saw she'd also won the truck.
“We got two other scratch tickets and they won $4, so he gets those,” Novak said. “I’ll take the truck.”
The winning ticket was purchased at The Still in southeast Lincoln. It's the third winner out of eight total Ford F-150s that will be awarded this year.
Top Journal Star photos for April
Nebraska’s Caitlynn Neal (from left), Peyton Glatter, Ava Bredwell and Camyl Armendariz make their way to the dugout after Glatter hits a grand slam during a softball game Sunday between Minnesota and Nebraska at Bowlin Stadium. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
BYU's Brock Watkins jumps over Nebraska baserunner Cam Chick as he steals second base off an overthrown ball during the ninth inning at Haymarket Park on April 16, 2022. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Adrian Saure rides his scooter through a small obstacle course during a bike safety event at Fredstrom Elementary School on April 14, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. Lou Ann Linehan (right), chairwoman of the Revenue Committee, shares a smile with Speaker Mike Hilgers (left) over their signed copies of LB873 as Sen. Mike Jacobson watches on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in the Capitol Rotunda. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
A field is darkened after a wildfire, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, near Arapahoe, Neb. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Waverly’s Millie Waldo collapses to the ground after her race in the girls 800 finals during the Waverly Invitational Monday at Waverly High School. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Construction crews move portions of a crane tower into place at the Atmosphere Lincoln development site on Monday, April 11, 2022, at North Ninth and P Streets. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Immanuel Wayoro runs to the sideline to celebrate with his team after scoring against Lincoln High School the second half Seacrest Field on March 30, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Benjamin Bradley (center) and his brother Timothy (right) are pushed on the swings by Chloe Hoffman at Roberts Park on April 4, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska. As the moth of April begins, weather in Lincoln has slowly begun to warm up. Temperatures on Tuesday reached into the mid 60s. Lincoln residents took the warm afternoon to get out and spend their time outside or simply enjoy the sun. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Majdal Elias (second left) stands trial for the death of 15-year-old Ali Al-Burkat, on the first day of the trial on April 4, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Dressed as the Easter Bunny, Jody Schmale opens their arms to embrace a very excited Kinsley Graves during an Easter egg hunt held at the the National Guard East Campus Readiness Center on April 2, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Operation Hidden Egg had kids searching high and low for goddies early Saturday. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
(L-R) Landyn Nolan and his brother Caedyn Nolan use their RC Rock Crawlers to clear a rocky outcrop placed at Trago Park on April 1, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska. The RC Rockcrawlers that the brothers bought are a popular hobby. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle embraces Courtney Wallace after the final out of the game against Rutgers at Bowlin Stadium on April 2, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Waverly's Lqndon Oelke celebrates after batting in two runs and being safe on third during the eighth inning against Beatrice at Lawson Field on April 1, 2022, in Waverly, Nebraska. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB. - 04/09/2022 - Nebraska's Jarrett Synek (16) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game, Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Memorial Stadium. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB. - 04/09/2022 - Nebraska's quarterback Casey Thompson looks to make a throw during the Red-White Spring Game, Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Memorial Stadium. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB. - 04/06/2022 - Harrison Barnette (left), 16, a sophomore at Bridgeport, and Briana Johnson, 16, a sophomore at Boone Central, play a round of Connect Four during FFA convention, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at East Campus. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB. - 04/05/2022 - Children observe the Nebraska Legislature discussing LB873, a bill for tax cut package, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Nebraska State Capitol. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB. - 04/09/2022 - Nebraska’s Jatrett Synek (16) (left) runs past Simon Otte for the touchdown during the Red-White Spring Game, Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Memorial Stadium. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB. - 04/09/2022 - Nebraska’s Broc Bando (73) (middle) and his team enter to the field for the Red-White Spring Game, Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Memorial Stadium. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB. - 04/08/2022 - Nebraska’s Luke Sartori dives for the ball to get the out during a baseball game Friday between. Rutgers and Nebraska at Haymarket Park. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB. - 04/08/2022 - Rutgers’ Jared Kollar (47) pitches the ball during a baseball game Friday between. Rutgers and Nebraska at Haymarket Park. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB. - 04/06/2022 - Lincoln East’s Molly Ruff (6) (left) and Lincoln Southwest’s Kayla Hassler jump for the header during a soccer game Wednesday between Lincoln East and Lincoln Southwest at Seacrest Field. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB. - 04/01/2022 - Nebraska’s Mya Felder (left to right), Sydney Gray, Peyton Glatter, and Billie Andrews greet their teammate Brooke Andrews (back) after hitting a home run during the softball game Friday between Rutgers and Nebraska at Bowlin Stadium. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Lincoln, NE - 4/8/2022 - Ron Schultz (right), owner of Racquet Corner at 3119 O Street, restrings tennis racquets along with his dad Bob Schultz on Friday, April 8, 2022. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS Journal Star
Lincoln, NE - 4/7/2022 - University of Nebraska Board of Regents members listen as Mark Riley (foreground), Associate Dean for research in the college of engineering, gives a tour of Othmer Hall on Thursday, April 7, 2022. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS Journal Star
Lincoln, NE - 4/4/2022 - Lincoln Christian's Andrew Johnson (3) turns a double play after forcing out Maxwell-St. Pat's Isaac Irish (14) as teammate Tysen Workman provides backup in the second inning on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Lincoln Christian. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS Journal Star
Lincoln, NE - 3/30/2022 - Kay, a one-month-old female giraffe, is fed Shadow Brook Farm goat milk from a bottle by giraffe keeper Jake Beiermann on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Lincoln Children's Zoo. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS Journal Star
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.