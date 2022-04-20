Lincoln woman drives home with new truck after winning lottery game

Jill Novak of Lincoln is the latest winner of this year's Trucks & Bucks Nebraska Lottery scratch game, taking home a new Ford pickup.

Novak said her husband, Terry, is the one who usually buys the tickets, and she scratches them off.

She said she scratched off a couple of small winners and then saw she'd also won the truck.

“We got two other scratch tickets and they won $4, so he gets those,” Novak said. “I’ll take the truck.”

The winning ticket was purchased at The Still in southeast Lincoln. It's the third winner out of eight total Ford F-150s that will be awarded this year.

