editor's pick

Lincoln woman drives home with new truck after winning lottery game

  Updated
Jill Novak

Jill Novak of Lincoln is the latest winner of this year's Trucks & Bucks Nebraska Lottery scratch game, taking home a new Ford pickup.

 Courtesy photo

Jill Novak of Lincoln is the latest winner of this year's Trucks & Bucks Nebraska Lottery scratch game, taking home a new Ford pickup.

Novak said her husband, Terry, is the one who usually buys the tickets, and she scratches them off.

She said she scratched off a couple of small winners and then saw she'd also won the truck.

“We got two other scratch tickets and they won $4, so he gets those,” Novak said. “I’ll take the truck.”

The winning ticket was purchased at The Still in southeast Lincoln. It's the third winner out of eight total Ford F-150s that will be awarded this year.

Assistant city editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012.

Husker News