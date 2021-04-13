Lincoln woman dreams up a club worth joining, the Kind Neighbor Society

Cindy Lange-Kubick Columnist Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places. Follow Cindy Lange-Kubick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When Rosemary Ohles came up with the idea of the Kind Neighbor Society, she thought people might want to honor a kind neighbor of their own — someone who had been kind to refugees and immigrants in Lincoln — when they donated their way into membership.

And some of them did.

“Because kind neighbors make a difference,” a donor wrote, before honoring one kind neighbor and memorializing another.

But most of those who donated to the Kind Neighbor Society and its beneficiary — the Asian Community and Cultural Center — mentioned the same neighbor.

The recipient of their dollars.

We love the Asian Center and are proud to support …

This donation is to say we stand with the Asian Community in Lincoln. Cultural diversity is a gift that should be celebrated …

We see you, we support you, and we are here for you …

Ohles and her fellow board members set a modest goal when they launched the campaign three weeks ago: $15,000.