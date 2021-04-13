Lincoln woman dreams up a club worth joining, the Kind Neighbor Society

When Rosemary Ohles came up with the idea of the Kind Neighbor Society, she thought people might want to honor a kind neighbor of their own — someone who had been kind to refugees and immigrants in Lincoln — when they donated their way into membership.
And some of them did.
“Because kind neighbors make a difference,” a donor wrote, before honoring one kind neighbor and memorializing another.
But most of those who donated to the Kind Neighbor Society and its beneficiary — the Asian Community and Cultural Center — mentioned the same neighbor.
The recipient of their dollars.
We love the Asian Center and are proud to support …
This donation is to say we stand with the Asian Community in Lincoln. Cultural diversity is a gift that should be celebrated …
We see you, we support you, and we are here for you …
Ohles and her fellow board members set a modest goal when they launched the campaign three weeks ago: $15,000.
They are getting close to that number, and they would be happy to soar above it. (If you would be so kind.)
“We want people to support us because they believe in the work that we do,” said Ohles, who arrived in Lincoln when her husband, Fred, became president of Nebraska Wesleyan University more than 13 years ago.
Being married to a college president — now retired — gives you a lot of experience attending fundraisers, Ohles said. And she called on that experience when she joined the Asian Center board in January 2020.
She thought about the fundraising campaigns that were engaging and effective.
And she thought about Wesleyan's own alumni fund and the annual donations graduates made that sustained it over time.
“We wanted to cultivate that habit of supporting us.”
A membership in the Kind Neighbor Society (and hopefully an annual renewal), ensures the longtime Lincoln nonprofit can continue providing services and opportunities for immigrants and refugees.
And to introduce the Asian Center, tucked just off O Street on North 44th, to a wider audience.
“The work we do is very important, and the people we serve are a vital part of the community,” said Sheila Dorsey Vinton, the center’s executive director. “And not a lot of people know that much about the Asian Center.”
The Asian Center opened its doors in 1992, after members of Lincoln’s diverse Asian community — with support from the Lincoln Interfaith Council — came together.
It’s grown in 30 years.
Staff members speak more than 13 languages. They offer programming for youth and women and elders, and they serve refugees and immigrants from Burma, Thailand, Vietnam, China and all across Asia, along with newcomers from the Middle East and Africa.
'Our community has not been immune': Nebraskans have experienced anti-Asian hate amid coronavirus pandemic
They provide cultural education to health care workers and police officers and educators and host cultural celebrations, along with day-to-day assistance navigating the educational, health and court systems.
They host vaccination clinics and citizenship classes.
They bring people together.
The campaign was in the works when eight people were killed at Asian-owned salons in Atlanta last month, and when it launched, some took note: “This donation is to let you know others are saddened by anti-Asian sentiments. I know you will use this funds to strengthen our community.”
The pandemic began shortly after Ohles joined the board. She’s met her fellow board members through Zoom calls and email. In the midst of it all, she started an engagement committee to develop the Kind Neighbor Society, enlisting help of friends with fundraising experience and Dorsey Vinton.
“Sheila and I have done most of the work together,” she said.
When she thought about the name, she thought about the Random Acts of Kindness Group she belonged to.
“The notion of kindness as a counter to the random acts of violence against Asians we have seen seemed appropriate."
(Editorially, she thought about State Farm, which means she had to eliminate Good Neighbor Society from the list.)
And she also thought about the deep societal divisions of the last year.
“There’s been too much outrage,” she said. “I want people to be kind.”
