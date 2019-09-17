Julie Rondeau took the rest of the day off after learning she held a winning ticket in the Nebraska Pick 5 drawing.
Rondeau purchased her ticket from The C Station at 1401 Pine Lake Road. One of the two quick-pick plays matched the winning numbers -- 4, 10, 23, 25 and 36 -- from the Monday night drawing.
Rondeau claimed her prize on Tuesday. She said she’d been checking her tickets while working at home that morning when she discovered she'd won.
“I called my boss and said ‘I’m taking the rest of the day off, I won the Nebraska Pick 5,'” she said.
You have free articles remaining.
Rondeau and her husband Dan are planning to use the money to pay off some bills.
“The house and car will be all that’s left,” she said. “This is amazing. It’s like a second chance to start over.”
The Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot starts at $50,000 and grows by $4,000 each drawing that is not won. The odds of winning the Pick 5 jackpot are 1 in 501,942.