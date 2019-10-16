Lincoln police arrested a 22-year-old Lincoln woman Tuesday on suspicion of assaulting a health care professional for throwing a bottle of hand sanitizer at a nurse, hitting her in the face.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police got called to Bryan East shortly after 4:30 p.m. about a woman in the waiting room, Tra-Anna Sledge.
He said nurses told police Sledge was upset because she thought she wasn’t being seen quickly enough for the back pain that sent her there. They said she threw a clipboard against a glass partition, then threw a bottle of hand sanitizer, hitting a 26-year-old nurse in the face. It caused the woman pain and slight swelling to her face, Bonkiewicz said.
Prosecutors charged Sledge later in the day with the felony offense.
