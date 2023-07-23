Screeching tires. A flash of movement in the rearview mirror. A four-hour drive from Lincoln to Wichita, Kansas, cut to a sudden halt.

In the span of 10 seconds, Lincoln native Josh Hicks’ day flipped upside down.

Hicks was in just the right place at just the right time July 11 when a Ford van carrying five people veered off an Interstate-235 highway ramp just outside of Wichita and rolled into an adjacent lake, balancing precariously on its roof.

He’d been on the way to the Kansas city for a softball tournament with his daughter when he saw the van tumble off the ramp.

“It was almost like a movie or 'The Dukes of Hazzard,'” Hicks said. “All of a sudden it hits the edge of the roadway and it’s bouncing down this hill.”

In the next few seconds that followed, Hicks acted without hesitation, throwing his daughter’s Subaru Impreza in reverse and rushing over to help as she called 911.

Help would arrive sooner than they ever could’ve expected.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy Clinton Harris was conducting a traffic stop near the same ramp when he spotted Hicks getting out of his car. He called off the stop and was soon on the scene as well.

“I would say probably within 20 to 30 seconds of the van leaving the road, (Harris) and I were both on our way down to that vehicle,” Hicks said.

As they arrived, they found that four passengers had escaped the watery wreck, all young men in their 20s. One of them was unconscious on the shore while an older man was still stuck inside.

“I remember going around (to) the front of the van and I remember that instant of like, ‘What do I do?’” Hicks said. “It was literally a second, but it felt like I was standing there forever just twiddling my thumbs.”

Finding the man inside the vehicle was the toughest challenge. As Harris shattered windows using a special tool that he’d thankfully been carrying, Hicks shouted back to the passengers to figure out where the fifth man might be inside the van, which was submerged in shoulder-high water.

A second deputy, Nathan Kingery, arrived on the scene soon after and attended to the unresponsive passenger — who is now recovering, Hicks said — on the shore as the long-armed Hicks finally grasped hope inside the van.

“It feels like I’m pulling up another sweatshirt because I pulled up a couple already, (then) up pops his head,” he said.

It took both deputies and the Nebraskan, an HVAC technician somewhat accustomed to heavy lifts, to get the man out of the van and onto the shore, where Harris and Kingery alternated performing CPR until paramedics arrived.

The whole incident transpired in about six minutes, according to Harris and Hicks.

That much time without oxygen can lead to severe brain damage, but just over a week after the ordeal, the man is on track to a near-full recovery.

Harris said that fact is very fortunate, because help often arrives too late to make a difference in those situations.

“This is a unique experience for Josh, but also for most law enforcement,” Harris said. “Friends of mine that have worked for the sheriff’s office for over a decade have never been around anything with this outcome.”

Asked if he felt like what he’d helped accomplish was heroic, Hicks was indifferent. He was equally dismissive of any “Nebraska Nice” cliches about why he acted the way he did, attributing it to just being a “decent human being.”

“I had no idea who was in that van. Don’t care. Don’t know if they’re hurt, we’re just gonna go down there and check it out, make sure if anybody needs our help, we’re there,” he said. “There was no, ‘I’m gonna go out and be a hero and save some lives today.’”

While Hicks downplayed his role, Harris said he deserves credit for preventing a much more dangerous rescue.

“Josh was needed 100%; there was no way I was going to do that by myself,” Harris said. “If I had to do this myself, I probably out of pride would’ve tried to force myself through the window, I probably would’ve fallen into the vehicle.”

Considering the end result, and the complex series of events that aligned to put each man in the right place at the right time, it was hard for Harris or Hicks to not speculate about a higher power at work.

"It was the perfect outcome for the worst situation you can ever think of," Hicks said.

Since the rescue, the victim’s family has been in touch with both Harris and Hicks, providing updates on his recovery and even insisting that the two attend a barbeque with them. Both men have visited with them at the hospital as well.

“We’re family now,” Hicks said. “This is one of those events that brings (people) together.”

Top Journal Star photos for July 2023