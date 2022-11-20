 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln, what's the nicest thing anyone's ever done for you?

As we head into Thanksgiving, the Lincoln Journal Star is curious. What's the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you? 

Whether it was as simple as someone holding the door for you, observant baristas/servers, generous tips or an unexpected act of kindness that came during a difficult time in your life, we want to hear from you. 

Tell us your story by clicking here or in the Google form below. 

All or part of your responses may be published in the Lincoln Journal Star or at JournalStar.com. A reporter may also be in contact with you to hear more about your experience. 

