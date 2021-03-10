 Skip to main content
Lincoln weather pattern undergoing change
Ethan Lin, 10 pokes his head out of a hammock on a warm windy Monday, at Holmes Lake Park. Wednesday will again be windy, with Lincoln in a wind advisory, as a weather pattern change will bring colder temperatures.

 JUSTIN WAN Journal Star

A cold front sent temperatures plunging Wednesday afternoon and wind gusts led to several grass fires in and around Lincoln.

The cold front, which brought a winter storm to the Panhandle that dropped several inches of snow in some areas, hit Lincoln in the early afternoon, causing temperatures to drop from the day's high of 74 degrees at noon to 43 degrees by 9 p.m.

Gas companies describe 'ballistic' price increases to lawmakers

Lincoln, which was in a wind advisory until 6 p.m. Wednesday, saw gusts of more than 50 mph. The wind, combined with dry conditions and low humidity, led to several small fires breaking out around the county.

Counties south and east of Lincoln were in a red flag warning much of the day, indicating that the fire danger was extremely high.

The front that brought the high winds ushered in a pattern change. Lincoln, which has seen much-above-average temperatures the first 10 days of March, will return to more normal weather for this time of year.

Highs Thursday, Friday and Saturday are forecast to be in the 50s, then highs in the 40s are forecast Sunday through Wednesday.

There are also several chances for rain over the next several days, as well as the possibility of light snow Sunday and Monday, although Lincoln is unlikely to see any accumulation.

PSC extends cold weather rule for Nebraska gas customers

That's not the case farther west, however. Several counties in northwest Nebraska were in a winter storm warning Wednesday, with 5-10 inches of snow forecast. Much of the Panhandle was forecast to see at least an inch or two of snow. Parts of the state also could see significant snowfall Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Most of the state saw much colder temperatures Wednesday as well. North Platte, which set a record high of 81 on Tuesday, only made it to 49 on Wednesday, and that came early in the morning.

February weather was brutal, but March looking much warmer in Lincoln

PHOTOS: RECORD COLD IN LINCOLN

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

