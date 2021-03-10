Lincoln weather pattern undergoing change

A cold front sent temperatures plunging Wednesday afternoon and wind gusts led to several grass fires in and around Lincoln.

The cold front, which brought a winter storm to the Panhandle that dropped several inches of snow in some areas, hit Lincoln in the early afternoon, causing temperatures to drop from the day's high of 74 degrees at noon to 43 degrees by 9 p.m.

Lincoln, which was in a wind advisory until 6 p.m. Wednesday, saw gusts of more than 50 mph. The wind, combined with dry conditions and low humidity, led to several small fires breaking out around the county.

Counties south and east of Lincoln were in a red flag warning much of the day, indicating that the fire danger was extremely high.

The front that brought the high winds ushered in a pattern change. Lincoln, which has seen much-above-average temperatures the first 10 days of March, will return to more normal weather for this time of year.

Highs Thursday, Friday and Saturday are forecast to be in the 50s, then highs in the 40s are forecast Sunday through Wednesday.

There are also several chances for rain over the next several days, as well as the possibility of light snow Sunday and Monday, although Lincoln is unlikely to see any accumulation.