A Lincoln veterinary clinic is helping pet owners create lasting legacies for their furry friends by having newly planted trees named after them.

Ehlers Animal Care has partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation for more than a decade with its Trees for Pets program.

"I love the program, I love everything that it stands for," Megan Ehlers said.

Ehlers founded the clinic in 2012, and has been a doctor of veterinary medicine in Lincoln since 1999. When she opened the clinic, she partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation right away.

Since then, the clinic has had more than 2,600 trees planted in four national forests honoring the lives of pets that it's cared for.

Chippewa, Superior, Klamath and Tahoe national forests now have trees named after pets from Lincoln.

“The partnership really benefits everyone,” Ehlers said. “It helps the environment, it’s fulfilling for our staff members and the planted trees are meaningful for the pet owners mourning their loss.”

Ehlers' clinic is one of many nationwide that memorialize family pets through the Trees for Pets program. But she has a personal reason for partnering with the program.

She said the inspiration for working with it was a card she got when her grandmother passed away more than 20 years ago, saying that a tree had been planted in her honor.

Ehlers says she inquired about planting trees in memory of her clients' pets.

Max Anderson, manager of Arbor Day Foundation Commemorative Programs, says that Ehlers has been a staple of the program.

"They've been there from the start ... they've been a wonderful partner," Anderson said.

Trees for Pets is part of the Arbor Day Foundation’s Trees in Memory initiative. More than 2 million trees are planted each year to remember friends and loved ones.

Trees for Pets is projected to plant about 100,000 trees this year. More than 500,000 have been planted since the program began 12 years ago.

When a pet passes away at the clinic, Ehlers sends the name of the pet to the Arbor Day Foundation, which then sends a card to the family that includes the pet's name and where the tree was planted. Ehlers covers the cost of the trees.

Pet owners can also buy trees on their own on the Arbor Day Foundation website. A minimum donation of $10 provides 5 trees planted in a national forest.

"I've gotten a lot of thank you notes," Ehlers said. "People have expressed how much the tree means to them."

Families are often able to visit the site, thanks to the work of the National Forest Service.

Anderson says the foundation works with specific state and national forests before offering them as an option online, and a lot of them have designated memorial tree planting areas.

"If someone goes to the forest, the employees are very aware of our Trees in Memory programs, and they can actually send them to a safe, accessible area," Anderson said.

A list on the Trees for Pets site allows families to choose a forest that is accessible to them. Anderson said 14 national forests have trees that were planted through the Trees for Pets program.

"It's not only a wonderful tribute to the life of a pet or person, but it's obviously also creating meaningful support to our national forests," Anderson said.

