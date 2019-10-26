Parade entries, volunteers and donors are still being sought for the second annual Lincoln Veterans Parade on Nov. 9.
Opening ceremonies begin at 2 p.m. on the Capitol’s north steps, and the half-mile parade will move down K Street from Lincoln High School to the Capitol. The parade is being organized by the Lincoln Veterans Parade Group, and information is available at lincolnveteransparade.org.
Antonio Marino, chair of the Lincoln Veterans Parade Group, said this year’s parade honors the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the battle of Normandy. “This is the time to remember and pay tribute to these veterans, along with those many heroes who lost their lives during that summer of 1944,” Marino said.
Marino said the parade includes local and area high school marching bands, floats, vehicles, and military and civic organizations. The parade is supported by the city, Executive Travel, Sandhills Global and AseraCare Hospice.
Marino said the group is seeking additional parade units, volunteers, donors and sponsors. More information is available on the website.
The city's annual Veterans Day program, organized by the Advisory Council for the Veterans Memorial Garden, will be Nov. 11, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Auld Pavilion in Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Drive.