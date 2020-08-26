 Skip to main content
Lincoln USPS workers fighting back against changes
Lincoln USPS workers fighting back against changes

Postal Service Protest, 8.25

Retired postal workers Norman Anderson (center) and Rex Walton (right) gather outside the Post Office in the Haymarket during a rally supporting the U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

"Neither rain, nor sleet, nor dark of night shall stay these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds," reads the famous tribute associated with the U.S. Postal Service.

It seems now the Postal Service can maybe add "global pandemic" to its repertoire of hurdles it can jump.

After Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced controversial changes, including that postal workers would not have the opportunity for overtime in the shadow of an impending election with likely record mail-in voting, postal workers are showing mounting frustration. 

Blue mailboxes in Lincoln will stay for now, but unclear how many were slated for removal

But Lincoln postal workers are banding together to voice their opinions on what they deem to be efforts to undermine the USPS.

To most, this is not the first fight they've been involved with.

Terry Danek, a retired postal worker with 40 years of service, stood beside current couriers and clerks rallying Tuesday in front of the downtown post office. He, along with his postal worker son-in-law, John Morrissey, reflected on years of strife.

How Postal Service cutbacks have left small businesses hurting

"We shouldn't have to fight for this," Danek said. "I've been fighting this all the times they tried to privatize us."

Still, even in retirement, Danek feels the need to fight for his fellow postal workers, who view the postal service as a fundamental right for all Americans.

"The USPS is as American as baseball and apple pie," said Sean Flowerday, chairman of the Lancaster County Board, who attended the rally. "I actually think it's criminal to obstruct the USPS this way." 

Tony Ridder, president of the Lincoln chapter of the American Postal Workers Union, said USPS is responsible for far more than delivering letters.

"People receive their medication by mail. They pay bills by mail," he said. "We are required by Congress to come to work no matter what, but the same government is making that harder and harder." 

State Sen. Kate Bolz, the Democratic nominee for the 1st District U.S. House seat, says the issue with the USPS hits close to home for her. In her hometown of Palmyra, Bolz's grandmother was the postmistress, and her grandfather was a mail carrier. 

"People out in the rurality aren't able to run to FedEx," she said. "They depend on the USPS." 

As the nation nears an election expecting large amounts of mail-in ballots, postal workers aren't sure what to expect. DeJoy suspended the changes he proposed, but only through Election Day — Nov. 3.

"But what's going to happen on Nov. 4?" Ridder asked. "I just don't know."

Favorite photos from our readers

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

