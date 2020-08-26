Lincoln USPS workers fighting back against changes

"Neither rain, nor sleet, nor dark of night shall stay these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds," reads the famous tribute associated with the U.S. Postal Service.
It seems now the Postal Service can maybe add "global pandemic" to its repertoire of hurdles it can jump.
After Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced controversial changes, including that postal workers would not have the opportunity for overtime in the shadow of an impending election with likely record mail-in voting, postal workers are showing mounting frustration.
But Lincoln postal workers are banding together to voice their opinions on what they deem to be efforts to undermine the USPS.
To most, this is not the first fight they've been involved with.
Terry Danek, a retired postal worker with 40 years of service, stood beside current couriers and clerks rallying Tuesday in front of the downtown post office. He, along with his postal worker son-in-law, John Morrissey, reflected on years of strife.
"We shouldn't have to fight for this," Danek said. "I've been fighting this all the times they tried to privatize us."
Still, even in retirement, Danek feels the need to fight for his fellow postal workers, who view the postal service as a fundamental right for all Americans.
"The USPS is as American as baseball and apple pie," said Sean Flowerday, chairman of the Lancaster County Board, who attended the rally. "I actually think it's criminal to obstruct the USPS this way."
Tony Ridder, president of the Lincoln chapter of the American Postal Workers Union, said USPS is responsible for far more than delivering letters.
"People receive their medication by mail. They pay bills by mail," he said. "We are required by Congress to come to work no matter what, but the same government is making that harder and harder."
State Sen. Kate Bolz, the Democratic nominee for the 1st District U.S. House seat, says the issue with the USPS hits close to home for her. In her hometown of Palmyra, Bolz's grandmother was the postmistress, and her grandfather was a mail carrier.
"People out in the rurality aren't able to run to FedEx," she said. "They depend on the USPS."
As the nation nears an election expecting large amounts of mail-in ballots, postal workers aren't sure what to expect. DeJoy suspended the changes he proposed, but only through Election Day — Nov. 3.
"But what's going to happen on Nov. 4?" Ridder asked. "I just don't know."
Favorite photos from our readers
Fireworks and a full moon
Hackberry
Swallowtail taken in Lincoln backyard
Pioneers Park
Mueller Tower
Fall leaves
After the snow at Holmes Lake Park
Architecture Hall at UNL
Wall cloud looking west from Holmes Lake
Capitol sunset
Sunrise in Cherry County
Roll cloud
Crossing the road
Sunset near Curtis
Drone photo downtown Lincoln
Double rainbow
Sculpture
Zoo sign
Fall winter
Sunset
Trees reflected at Holmes Lake
Wagon Train
Fall day
Fall in Lincoln
Farming
Storm mid-August 2016
Farmers market
Sunset
Lightning
Spring game
Storm
Hayes Center ice storm
Sledding
Holmes Lake
Sunrise
Nature
Bubbles
Sunset
Guardsman
Red moon
Sunrise
Haymarket
Haymarket trip
Capitol
Lincoln sunset
Heritage Lake
Pioneers Park
Haymarket bench
Big head in Union Plaza
Flowers
Snow shark
Snowman
Snowman
Snow photo
Lincoln sky
Beautiful skies
Pioneers Park
Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.