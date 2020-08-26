Lincoln USPS workers fighting back against changes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Neither rain, nor sleet, nor dark of night shall stay these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds," reads the famous tribute associated with the U.S. Postal Service.

It seems now the Postal Service can maybe add "global pandemic" to its repertoire of hurdles it can jump.

After Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced controversial changes, including that postal workers would not have the opportunity for overtime in the shadow of an impending election with likely record mail-in voting, postal workers are showing mounting frustration.

But Lincoln postal workers are banding together to voice their opinions on what they deem to be efforts to undermine the USPS.

To most, this is not the first fight they've been involved with.

Terry Danek, a retired postal worker with 40 years of service, stood beside current couriers and clerks rallying Tuesday in front of the downtown post office. He, along with his postal worker son-in-law, John Morrissey, reflected on years of strife.

"We shouldn't have to fight for this," Danek said. "I've been fighting this all the times they tried to privatize us."