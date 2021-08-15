Lincoln trail project to eliminate 'uncomfortable' tunnel beneath the tracks

Lincoln’s latest trail project is shorter than 1,000 feet, but it took more than 10 years to get started.
The underpass project will eliminate one of the city’s sketchiest stretches of trail -- a dim, damp and narrow tunnel beneath the railroad tracks at First and J streets -- by closing the last gap on the 4.5-mile Salt Creek Levee Trail.
Stretching from Van Dorn to Superior streets, the Salt Creek trail dips beneath a dozen bridges -- but not the BNSF Railway bridge near J Street. There, the trail takes a detour toward First Street and burrows under a half-dozen sets of train tracks through a concrete culvert.
“Oftentimes, it does fill with water,” said Ariana Kennedy, resources conservationist with the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District, which owns the creek-side trail. “It’s not an ideal passageway.”
People would throw rocks into the trail to use as stepping stones to stay dry. Others avoided it, trespassing beneath the train bridge or crossing the tracks on First Street.
The natural resources district has been working on the project -- officially called the Rosa Parks Way Trail -- for more than a decade, Kennedy said. But there were hurdles. They had to secure more than $1 million in funding from the Federal Highway Administration. They had to get permission from the railroad and, because they needed to build on the levee, permission from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“I’d say it took a little longer than what we would have liked,” she said.
But they broke ground last week, and she expects MTZ Construction to have the underpass caged, paved and open to trail users by mid-November.
The city of Lincoln will maintain the trail as part of its more than 130-mile system.
“It’s going to be so much more comfortable for people,” said Sara Hartzell, a planner with the Parks and Recreation Department. “That tunnel, because it’s so narrow and dark, I think it’s just an uncomfortable experience for some people.”
The existing tunnel, owned by the railroad, will likely stay open, Hartzell said. But the city will likely stop trying to keep it clean.
10 scenic hiking trails in Nebraska
Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge - 68 miles from Lincoln
Platte River State Park - 32 miles from Lincoln
Pioneers Park Nature center - 7 miles from downtown Lincoln
Eugene T. Mahoney State Park - 25 miles from Lincoln
Indian Cave State Park - 93 miles from Lincoln
Ponca State Park - 145 miles from Lincoln
Smith Falls State Park - 317 miles from Lincoln
Scotts Bluff National Monument - 399 miles from Lincoln
Pine Ridge National Recreation Area - 439 miles from Lincoln
Toadstool Geologic Park - 473 miles from Lincoln
Did we miss something?
Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter