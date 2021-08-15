Lincoln trail project to eliminate 'uncomfortable' tunnel beneath the tracks

Lincoln’s latest trail project is shorter than 1,000 feet, but it took more than 10 years to get started.

The underpass project will eliminate one of the city’s sketchiest stretches of trail -- a dim, damp and narrow tunnel beneath the railroad tracks at First and J streets -- by closing the last gap on the 4.5-mile Salt Creek Levee Trail.

Stretching from Van Dorn to Superior streets, the Salt Creek trail dips beneath a dozen bridges -- but not the BNSF Railway bridge near J Street. There, the trail takes a detour toward First Street and burrows under a half-dozen sets of train tracks through a concrete culvert.

“Oftentimes, it does fill with water,” said Ariana Kennedy, resources conservationist with the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District, which owns the creek-side trail. “It’s not an ideal passageway.”

People would throw rocks into the trail to use as stepping stones to stay dry. Others avoided it, trespassing beneath the train bridge or crossing the tracks on First Street.