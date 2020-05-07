Lincoln tops in country in Census response

Lincoln residents are doing their civic duty when it comes to the 2020 Census.
The city's Census response rate of 70.8% as of Monday ranks No. 1 in the country among all cities with at least 200,000 people.
Nebraska as a whole ranked fourth overall among states as of Monday, with a 64.3% response rate. A few weeks ago, the state had been in the lead.
"In general, Nebraskans are quite civic-minded and are willing to 'do their duty,'" said David Drozd, research coordinator for the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
In Lincoln's case, the city and county "had a pretty organized complete count committee that had plans and ideas for conducting a good Census (and) meeting local challenges," he said.
Lincoln and Lancaster County formed their Complete Count Committee more than a year ago, in January 2019, and partnered with religious, cultural and nonprofit groups to try to reach hard-to-count populations.
The committee hosted workshops to teach those groups how to help community members access the Census online, something that is new for this Census.
"I absolutely believe our efforts have contributed toward making Lincoln No. 1 in Census response for cities of our class," Lancaster County Commissioner Sean Flowerday said in an email.
He said the city and county spent a combined $40,000 on census-related promotions, including multilingual mailers, radio spots, billboards, yard signs and events — money he sees as well spent because every additional person counted means an estimated additional $13,000 over the next decade in federal funding.
"That’s a great return on our investment and means more funding for schools, road improvements and public safety," Flowerday said. "I’m very proud of the work of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Complete Count Committee and now we’re seeing that work pay off."
Drozd said Lincoln is on track to surpass the 75% self-response rate it had in 2010, and that's a good thing.
"We and Census want more self-response (and) less door-to-door, as in-person interviewing is costly and provides less accurate info," he said. "Moreover, people have a natural hesitancy to share information with a stranger."
The Census Bureau suspended its in-person work in late March because of the coronavirus pandemic. It announced earlier this week the resumption of some of that work in 13 states, but not Nebraska.
Contacting people who do not respond to the Census online or by mail, which was supposed to start next week, is now set to start in August.
