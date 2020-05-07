Lincoln tops in country in Census response

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lincoln residents are doing their civic duty when it comes to the 2020 Census.

The city's Census response rate of 70.8% as of Monday ranks No. 1 in the country among all cities with at least 200,000 people.

Nebraska as a whole ranked fourth overall among states as of Monday, with a 64.3% response rate. A few weeks ago, the state had been in the lead.

"In general, Nebraskans are quite civic-minded and are willing to 'do their duty,'" said David Drozd, research coordinator for the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

In Lincoln's case, the city and county "had a pretty organized complete count committee that had plans and ideas for conducting a good Census (and) meeting local challenges," he said.

Lincoln and Lancaster County formed their Complete Count Committee more than a year ago, in January 2019, and partnered with religious, cultural and nonprofit groups to try to reach hard-to-count populations.

The committee hosted workshops to teach those groups how to help community members access the Census online, something that is new for this Census.