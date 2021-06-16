 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln tops 100 for first time in three years; heat advisory up for Thursday
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Lincoln tops 100 for first time in three years; heat advisory up for Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Weather Feature, 06.14

Lyla Hardrick sprays her sister Santana with water while playing at Holmes Lake this week. The temperature in Lincoln topped 100 degrees for the first time in three years on Wednesday, with temperatures expected to climb even higher on Thursday. 

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

The National Weather Service office in Omaha/Valley recently offered tips for handling the heat.

Wednesday was the hottest day in Lincoln in three years, and temperatures on Thursday might top that.

The city hit 102 degrees Wednesday afternoon, the first triple-digit temperature in the Capital City since June 15, 2018. With the humidity factored in, the heat index reached 105.

Thursday, however, is forecast to be even hotter, with a predicted high for Lincoln of 104.

The high temperatures, combined with possibly higher levels of humidity, led the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for much of eastern Nebraska.

The advisory, which will be in effect from 1-8 p.m. Thursday, covers 21 counties in eastern Nebraska. The weather service said the heat index could reach 108.

Heat advisories are also up for areas of south-central Nebraska and the Sandhills region.

Ogallala hit 107 on Wednesday, with Imperial and Grand Island reaching 105.

The weather service cautioned people to avoid strenuous activity during the warmest parts of the day and to take other precautions, such as wearing light clothing and drinking plenty of water. Those who work outside should take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

The heat wave is being caused by an area of high pressure that has been moving eastward from the West Coast.

Lincoln's forecast of 104 on Thursday would set a record and be the warmest temperature in the city in nearly nine years. It also would be the first time in nearly nine years the city has had back-to-back 100-degree days.

Heat graphic
'Lincoln, start your sprinkler systems' — After cool end to May, summer may finally be here
Natural gas bills to rise in Lincoln after regulators approve Black Hills rate increases

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert cautions: NY should've waited to reopen

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News