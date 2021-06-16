Lincoln tops 100 for first time in three years; heat advisory up for Thursday

Wednesday was the hottest day in Lincoln in three years, and temperatures on Thursday might top that.

The city hit 102 degrees Wednesday afternoon, the first triple-digit temperature in the Capital City since June 15, 2018. With the humidity factored in, the heat index reached 105.

Thursday, however, is forecast to be even hotter, with a predicted high for Lincoln of 104.

The high temperatures, combined with possibly higher levels of humidity, led the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for much of eastern Nebraska.

The advisory, which will be in effect from 1-8 p.m. Thursday, covers 21 counties in eastern Nebraska. The weather service said the heat index could reach 108.

Heat advisories are also up for areas of south-central Nebraska and the Sandhills region.

Ogallala hit 107 on Wednesday, with Imperial and Grand Island reaching 105.

The weather service cautioned people to avoid strenuous activity during the warmest parts of the day and to take other precautions, such as wearing light clothing and drinking plenty of water. Those who work outside should take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.