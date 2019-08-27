A bus route between Lincoln and Omaha is the topic of three meetings in September, including one in Lincoln.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation is conducting a feasibility study, which it expects to finish by spring 2020.
The meeting in Lincoln will be 5-7 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Lancaster County Extension Office, 444 Cherrycreek Road.
The other meetings will be:
* Sept. 4, 5-7 p.m. at the Greenwood Fire Hall, 251 Broad St.
* Sept. 6, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Salvation Army Omaha Kroc Center, 2825 Y St.