Lincoln is celebrating the month of May — national bike month — with a series of cycling tours crisscrossing the city and a host of related activities.

The weekly Tour de Lincoln will explore the city's four quadrants on trails ranging from 12 to 16 miles. The first tour will take cyclists through the Southwestern portion of Lincoln and start at 6 p.m. Thursday, with other tours on May 11, May 18 and May 25, according to a news release from the city.

Each of the rides begins at the Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 228 N 21st St., and no registration fee is required. More information can be found on the Great Plains Trails Network website at gptn.org.

The city is also sponsoring "Bike to Work Week" from May 15 to May 21. Those who participate will be able to take advantage of discounts at participating businesses. The week will wrap up with a celebration at the Jane Snyder Trails Center on May 19 and a hybrid 10K run and 15-mile bike race at Pioneers Park on May 21. More information can be found at lincoln.ne.gov/biketowork.