The city of Lincoln is holding a free 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on the north side of the State Capitol building located at 1445 K St. The event will be held on Monday at 8:30 a.m.

The Patriot Day event will welcome a combined Lincoln-Lancaster County Honor Guard to perform a flag raising, as well as the Lincoln Fire and Rescue Pipe and Drum Corps.

The Lincoln Police Department will conduct the sounding of taps and a 21-gun salute, and Mayor Leiron Gaylor Baird and Acting Chief of Police Michon Morrow will speak at the event.

Finally, alongside audio clips from 9/11, a wreath will be posted to honor those who lost their lives during the attacks and the first responders who served on that day and since. The Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council committee members will read names from the Post 9/11 Monument and the veterans with connections to Nebraska who have died while in service since 9/11.

The event, which is meant to honor and recognize the first responders who died while serving in the terrorist attacks of 9/11, will be streamed on Lincoln Fire & Rescue's Facebook page, and on ALLO channel 2 or Spectrum channel 1300.

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen also announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset Monday.

“Sept. 11 marks a solemn day in our nation’s history — one that will never be forgotten,” Pillen said in a news release. “That date will be marked with many fitting remembrances. Twenty-two years have passed, but our memories have barely dimmed. By lowering our flags, we pay tribute to those who perished, we honor the heroes, and we acknowledge the service of our military men and women, who have also made sacrifices so that we can continue to live under a banner of freedom today.”

Close WORLD TRADE CENTER Smoke billows from one of the towers of the World Trade Center and flames as debris explodes from the second tower, in this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo. In one of the most horrifying attacks ever against the United States, terrorists crashed two airliners into the World Trade Center in a deadly series of blows that brought down the twin 110-story towers. Sept 11 Iconic Images People covered in dust walk over debris near the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. (GULNARA SAMOILOVA/The Associated Press) Sept 11 Iconic Images The twin towers of the World Trade Center burn behind the Empire State Building on Sept. 11, 2001. (MARTY LEDERHANDLER/The Associated Press) September 11th Terrorist Attacks Firefighters make their way through the rubble after two airliners crashed into the World Trade Center in New York bringing down the landmark buildings Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. Sept. 11 Iconic images Chief of Staff Andy Card whispers into the ear of President George W. Bush to give him word of the plane crashes into the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 20001, during a visit to the Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Fla. (DOUG MILLS/The Associated Press) September 11th Terrorist Attacks People run from the collapse of World Trade Center Tower Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 in New York. Charlie Ross is seen fourth from the left. TRADE CENTER CRASH As seen from the New Jersey Turnpike near Kearny, N.J., smoke billows from the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York after airplanes crashed into both towers Tuesday, Sept.11, 2001. September 11th Terrorist Attacks Two women hold each other as they watch the World Trade Center burn following a terrorist attack on the twin skyscrapers in New York Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. Iconic images A person falls headfirst from the north tower of World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. (RICHARD DREW/The Associated Press) Sept. 11 Iconic images The south tower of the World Trade Center begins to collapse after a terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001. (AMY SANCETTA/The Associated Press) September 11th Terrorist Attacks A helicopter flies over the Pentagon in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 as smoke billows over the building. The Pentagon took a direct, devastating hit from an aircraft and the enduring symbols of American power were evacuated as an apparent terrorist attack quickly spread fear and chaos in the nation's capital. September 11th Terrorist Attacks The south tower collapses as smoke billows from both towers of the World Trade Center, in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. September 11th Terrorist Attacks People flee the scene near New York's World Trade Center after terrorists crashed two planes into the towers Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. September 11th Terrorist Attacks Police officers and civilians run away from New York's World Trade Center after an additional explosion rocked the buildings Tuesday morning, Sept. 11, 2001. September 11th Terrorist Attacks Flames and smoke pour from a building at the Pentagon Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, after a direct, devasting hit from an aircraft. September 11th Terrorist Attacks Firefighters make their way through the rubble after terrorists crashed two airliners into the World Trade Center in a deadly series of blows Tuesday that brought down the twin 110-story towers in New York Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. WORLD TRADE CENTER This Sept. 11, 2001 photo of the north tower of the World Trade Center shows the building 30 seconds before its collapse. September 11th Terrorist Attacks Policemen stand guard near the site of the World Trade Center in New York, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2001. September 11th Terrorist Attacks Rescue workers continue their search as smoke rises from the rubble of the World Trade Center, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2001, in New York. September 11th Terrorist Attacks Damage to the Pentagon from Tuesday's terrorist attack is seen during a Congressional tour Thursday, Sept. 13, 2001. MANHATTAN The Statue of Liberty is seen at first light in this view from Jersey City, N.J., against a smoke-filled backdrop of the lower Manhattan skyline, early Saturday, Sept. 15, 2001. September 11th Terrorist Attacks A makeshift altar, constructed for a worship service, overlooks the the crash site of United Airlines Flight 93, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2001, in Shanksville, Pa. The plane was hijacked and crashed during Tuesday's terrorist attacks. September 11 NYC Aftermath A woman looks at missing person posters of victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 14, 2001. 