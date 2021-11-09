Lincoln to honor veterans during walk, virtual ceremony Thursday

Lincoln will honor veterans with a virtual ceremony and walk of recognition Thursday.

The 23rd annual Veterans Walk of Recognition will start at 9:30 a.m. at the southwest corner of Memorial Stadium and conclude at the Veterans Memorial Garden, 3200 Memorial Drive, in Antelope Park. Flags will also be placed in the garden to commemorate Veterans Day.

There also will be a virtual Veterans Day ceremony. The prerecorded ceremony will air at noon and 6 p.m. Thursday on LNKTV, the city government access channel. LNKTV is available on Allo channels 2 and 3, Spectrum channels 1300 and 1301, and Kinetic channels 1005 and 1010.

The ceremony will also be available on demand at LNKTV.lincoln.ne.gov and YouTube.com/LNKTVcity. In addition, LNKTV apps are available on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. The broadcast will also be shared on the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

The program will include remarks by Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Lyons, who serves as the assistant adjutant general for the Nebraska Army National Guard. Presentation of the colors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army and Air National Guard Color Guard.