Lincoln to get just a few inches of snow, forecasters say in revised projection

Lincoln snowfall projections have been downgraded to 2-4 inches today, the National Weather Service said.

"With temps just a bit warmer than forecast, it just won't accumulate as much as originally predicted," the weather service for Omaha/Valley said in a social media post.

The snow is expected to taper off this evening. The high is forecast to be 35, with a low tonight of about 25. The winter storm warning is scheduled to expire at 7 a.m. Friday.

Temperatures and sunny skies will make a comeback Friday, with a high of 45, and spring will return this weekend with temperatures in the 60s, the weather service said.

