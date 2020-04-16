You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln to get just a few inches of snow, forecasters say in revised projection
editor's pick alert top story

Lincoln to get just a few inches of snow, forecasters say in revised projection

Snow predictions
National Weather Service Omaha/Valley

Lincoln snowfall projections have been downgraded to 2-4 inches today, the National Weather Service said. 

"With temps just a bit warmer than forecast, it just won't accumulate as much as originally predicted," the weather service for Omaha/Valley said in a social media post.

The snow is expected to taper off this evening. The high is forecast to be 35, with a low tonight of about 25. The winter storm warning is scheduled to expire at 7 a.m. Friday.

Was that the biggest snow of the season?

Temperatures and sunny skies will make a comeback Friday, with a high of 45, and spring will return this weekend with temperatures in the 60s, the weather service said.

