Lincoln to celebrate immigrants and community during Welcoming Week events

Local leaders and businesses are planning events to celebrate those people from around the world who have decided to settle in Lincoln.

Lincoln City Clerk Soulinnee Phan is organizing the events, which are planned as part of Welcoming Week, a nationwide celebration by nonprofit Welcoming America.

Lincoln's celebration is titled "Where We Belong: Why Lincoln," and consists of two evenings of storytelling and connecting with community members, businesses and nonprofits. The first event is Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Hub Cafe, 21st and Q streets. There will be another event on Sept. 16.

Phan, whose parents immigrated to the United States from Laos in 1980, helped set up the events to showcase what makes Lincoln welcoming and draws people to put down roots.

For Welcoming America, what started as just a few gatherings grew to over 400 celebrations in 2021, and the celebration will only be bigger this year with a national logo being unveiled to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the event.

Editor's note: We have detected a technical issue that is preventing some users from being able to log in to comment. We are working to have the issue resolved shortly. Thank you for your patience.