 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln to celebrate immigrants and community during Welcoming Week events

  • 0

Local leaders and businesses are planning events to celebrate those people from around the world who have decided to settle in Lincoln.

Lincoln City Clerk Soulinnee Phan is organizing the events, which are planned as part of Welcoming Week, a nationwide celebration by nonprofit Welcoming America.

Soulinnee Phan 6.8

City Clerk Soulinnee Phan

Lincoln's celebration is titled "Where We Belong: Why Lincoln," and consists of two evenings of storytelling and connecting with community members, businesses and nonprofits. The first event is Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Hub Cafe, 21st and Q streets. There will be another event on Sept. 16.

Phan, whose parents immigrated to the United States from Laos in 1980, helped set up the events to showcase what makes Lincoln welcoming and draws people to put down roots.

For Welcoming America, what started as just a few gatherings grew to over 400 celebrations in 2021, and the celebration will only be bigger this year with a national logo being unveiled to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the event.

People are also reading…

Rough upbringing prepared Lincoln city clerk for the job
New plan sets out steps to help immigrants, refugees become a part of Lincoln community
'Digital Dunkirk' brought 2,000 Afghans to Nebraska — and left thousands more behind
Meatpacking workers, advocates describe 'dehumanizing' conditions in Nebraska plants

Editor's note: We have detected a technical issue that is preventing some users from being able to log in to comment. We are working to have the issue resolved shortly. Thank you for your patience.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

From Grand Island, Damon is currently attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Damon is a local reporting intern, in his first year with the Journal Star.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elephant chases down a safari group in India

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News