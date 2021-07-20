Lincoln teens who saved drowning boy credit right place, right time

Caron Caldwell is glad it took him forever to find socks when he was getting ready to go play basketball Sunday evening.

The 16-year-old, and his 15-year-old friend Tryston Santos, said they were in the right place at the right time when they saved a boy with autism from drowning in north Lincoln at about 8 p.m. Sunday.

“If we hadn’t been there, the kid would have died,” Santos said.

The two teens were getting ready to head to the park to play basketball that night, but were delayed by Caldwell struggling to find a pair of socks to wear.

Caldwell and Santos were finally on their way to the park when Santos spotted a boy in the neighborhood pond near 17th Street and Hartland Road.

At first they thought the boy might have been swimming, but after seeing his head go underwater a second time, they knew he was in trouble, Caldwell said.

Caldwell quickly jumped into the pond and pulled the boy out. He said he was acting purely on instinct in that moment.

“He was holding me really tight, and it was kind of surreal,” he said.