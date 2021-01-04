Lincoln techie becomes Tech Elf, providing holiday service for the gadgets that outwit humans

And he thought about all of the other people who might be getting gadgets and gizmos for gifts — people like Grandpa — and who might also be on Facebook, social media home of the tech-challenged demographic. (And the Country Club Neighborhood Association's Facebook page has 3,000 members, so one post of an elf gets lots of eyes.)

Buddy got busy. (In real life, Moberly is a 2020 Lincoln High grad and National Merit Scholar in the middle of a gap year before heading to Stanford to study computer science and aerospace engineering.)

He fixed Grandpa up with the Audible app. “Not a momentous thing, but to him it was a big deal.”

He helped set up a home theater system and installed a Peloton app and solved a few more smaller tech jobs — there was only one he couldn’t solve — collecting fees to hand over to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Moberly had been in band for four years at Lincoln High and had the opportunity to play for Make-A-Wish families. “I thought it was a pretty good fit for the holidays.”

The $335 he raised will get an extra cash boost from NMotion if Tech the Halls and Buddy are deemed the winner by its program director later this week.