Lincoln Strong online music festival to kick off Thursday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Joey Plunkett and Emily Bass will raise the curtain Thursday on Lincoln Strong, an online music festival aimed at raising funds for local musicians, bars and restaurants hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The concerts will be livestreamed on the Facebook pages of each of the performers, along with a Lincoln Strong event page. Each Thursday, two artists will stream a show from their homes, one at 6 p.m., the second at 7 p.m.

Jack Rodenburg, who plays bass in The Wildwoods and Ferocious Jungle Cat and performs as a solo artist, put together Lincoln Strong in less than a week after hearing a friend’s daughter float the idea of an online music festival.

“I’ve been watching all these artist’s livestreams from their home, transitioning from live performance,” Rodenburg said. “I thought it would be cool to pull together some musicians and try to raise some money. With a little organization and promotion you can get a lot more momentum.”

Rodenburg had no trouble lining up artists for the streams and has been joined in promoting the weekly concerts by Pinnacle Bank Arena, which is sharing its email list and contributing graphics.