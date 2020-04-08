Lincoln Strong online music festival to kick off Thursday

Joey Plunkett and Emily Bass will raise the curtain Thursday on Lincoln Strong, an online music festival aimed at raising funds for local musicians, bars and restaurants hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
The concerts will be livestreamed on the Facebook pages of each of the performers, along with a Lincoln Strong event page. Each Thursday, two artists will stream a show from their homes, one at 6 p.m., the second at 7 p.m.
Jack Rodenburg, who plays bass in The Wildwoods and Ferocious Jungle Cat and performs as a solo artist, put together Lincoln Strong in less than a week after hearing a friend’s daughter float the idea of an online music festival.
“I’ve been watching all these artist’s livestreams from their home, transitioning from live performance,” Rodenburg said. “I thought it would be cool to pull together some musicians and try to raise some money. With a little organization and promotion you can get a lot more momentum.”
Rodenburg had no trouble lining up artists for the streams and has been joined in promoting the weekly concerts by Pinnacle Bank Arena, which is sharing its email list and contributing graphics.
As is the case with nearly every livestream, the artists will be performing for donations. With Lincoln Strong, the money received will either go to the musicians or to local bars and restaurants selected by the performers.
Plunkett, for example, will be sending any donations he receives Thursday to Pepe’s Bistro.
Each of the artists will list their Venmo account in their Facebook Live comments scroll. That will send donations directly to them.
Lincoln Strong, however, hopes to get more significant donations of $80 or more to its account, venmo.com/LincolnStrong.
Those donations will be split equally between all the performers and/or their designated bar/restaurant with no administrative or handling costs, Rodenburg said.
Lincoln Strong will continue each Thursday through May. The April schedule is:
* April 16 — Ro Hemple, 6 p.m., and The Wildwoods, 7 p.m.
* April 23 — Jenn Duerr, 6 p.m., and Josh Hoyer, 7 p.m.
* April 30 — The Bottle Tops, 6 p.m., and The Fey, 7 p.m.
“If we’re able to get back and get into the public in June, we may not continue," Rodenburg said. "If we can’t, we’ll try to keep it going.”
