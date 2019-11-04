The day after a hip-replacement surgery in 2016, David Melvin suddenly couldn't move his body.
He lay in his bed, waiting for someone to help him get up. He wanted to ask someone, but couldn't. He couldn’t figure out what happened to his body or why it suddenly became hard for him to utter a few words.
Like about 800,000 Americans every year, Melvin had suffered a stroke. And like most of those people, he didn't know what that would mean for his life going forward.
Months after recovering at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, Melvin can finally walk again, but with the help of a cane. His left arm still doesn't fully function, and he can barely move his shoulders or maintain his short-term memory.
Despite his struggles, he came back to Madonna as a volunteer, helping others who are enduring what he went through.
This year, Melvin received the Stephanie Wever Courage Award by the Nebraska State Stroke Association for his commitment in providing more than 1,000 hours to help those recovering from strokes.
"I am honored. I was not expecting this," he said. "I was really, really surprised."
As a volunteer, he helps file documents and welcome patients, caregivers and families to make them feel at ease. He also supports stroke victims with words of encouragement during tough times.
"There is hope," Melvin said. "And that you can do better. There are a lot of people that can help you."
He credited his faith and his wife for motivating him to get out of bed every morning and through every therapy session.
"She's been strong for me and encouraging me," he said. "She does everything for me."
He also couldn't imagine his recovery without the support of the rehabilitation hospital's "culture of giving and caring."
"Madonna's been amazing throughout the whole thing," he said. "Everybody asked me what I needed and encouraged me to succeed."
Some of the programs Madonna offers include educational services for family and friends, a monthly stroke-support group and high-tech physical therapy, including robot-assisted walking therapy.
The key for stroke victims to succeed during the recovery process is to continue working hard even when it feels as if there's no improvement, Melvin said.
"Just never give up and work as hard as you can," he said. "You just gotta try harder and don't give up."
During his recovery, he said he promised himself to not take life for granted, he said. He strives to seize any opportunity to give back to the community and embrace the life he’s thankful to have.
"I got to help somebody to go through the struggles and recovery, rather than doing nothing or watching TV," Melvin said. "I'm always looking forward to meeting somebody new and helping them."