Lincoln streets to close because of half-marathon Sunday

Several Lincoln streets will close part of Sunday for the Good Life Halfsy half-marathon.

The marathon, expected to have 6,000 runners, begins at 8 a.m. at Seacrest Field and ends on Canopy Street adjacent to the Railyard.

Near the starting line, 70th Street adjacent to Lincoln East High School will be closed as runners take off south toward Holmes Lake before heading for downtown via Normal Boulevard.

Police will be monitoring intersections along the route, but drivers in areas along the course should expect delays. As an alternative, drivers heading north or south across town are encouraged to use 27th or 84th street and those heading east or west to use O Street or streets south of Pioneers Boulevard on Sunday morning.

Road closures are as follows:

* Southbound 70th Street, from O Street to Pioneers Boulevard: Closed 7:45-11 a.m.

* All lanes of Normal Boulevard from 56th to 70th streets: Closed 7:30-11 a.m.

* One westbound lane of Normal Boulevard and Capitol Parkway, from 56th to Randolph streets: Closed 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

* Transformation Drive, North 19th and Court streets in Innovation Campus: Reduced lanes from 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.