'Lincoln, start your sprinkler systems' — After cool end to May, summer may finally be here
After one of the coldest Memorial Day weekends in recent memory, Lincoln is in for a big change.

Though Monday's high of 77 degrees was actually warmer than Memorial Day 2020, highs only reached 67 on Saturday and 65 on Sunday, making it the coldest three-day Memorial Day weekend since 1997, according to records from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

High temperatures may remain slightly below average through Wednesday, but then a big warmup is in store, according to the National Weather Service, which said on Twitter that "a warming trend is in the forecast for the rest of the week."

Thursday's high is expected to hit 85, and the forecast calls for highs of 89 on Friday and 90 Saturday and Sunday.

Those would be the highest temperatures in Lincoln in more than a month.

During a much warmer than normal early spring, the city hit 89 way back on April 4, 92 on April 26 and 88 on April 30. After hitting 89 on May 1 and 85 on May 2, Lincoln went almost three weeks before a span of six days in the 80s, including five of 85 or high from May 21-26.

However, much of the rest of May was colder than normal, with 13 days of highs below 70, including two days with highs in the 50s.

The cool weather also brought with it a lot of rainy days, with Lincoln getting measurable rain on 14 days, and a trace on four additional days. However, most of those days brought light rain, and the total of 2.55 inches for the month was nearly 2.4 inches below normal.

Since the beginning of April, Lincoln is more than 3 inches below normal for precipitation, but thanks to a near-record amount of rain in March, it is still about an inch above average for the year so far.

That's good news, considering the forecast for the next couple of weeks calls for drier than normal conditions.

"In the spirit of the Indy 500 where they announce 'Drivers start your engines,' I say 'Lincoln, start your sprinkler systems,' retired UNL climatologist Ken Dewey said in a tweet.

Weather logo 2020 clouds

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

