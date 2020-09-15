Lincoln Stamp Club an educational hobby for members

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No matter where your interests lie, there’s a stamp for that.

Cartoons, flowers, gardening, presidents, flags, animals, space, celebrity golfers; the list of topics appearing on U.S. stamps is nearly endless. There are more than 5,400 different stamp designs, all since the first stamps were issued in 1847, which at the time cost 5 and 10 cents. While the cost of a stamp has risen to 55 cents, collectible stamps have a price tag all their own; some worth tens of thousands of dollars.

According to the United States Postal Service, in 2019 $658 million worth of stamps or stamp products were ordered, and 16.5 billion stamps were printed, some of which were purchased by the more than 40 members of the Lincoln Stamp Club. The club's philatelists, or stamp enthusiasts, meet twice a month at St. Paul United Methodist Church, although the coronavirus pandemic has forced them to meet recently over video conference.

Dale Niebuhr is in his third year of serving as the Lincoln Stamp Club president. Niebuhr grew up in the 1960s and learned stamp collecting from his father.

“It started as a childhood interest; my dad was a collector of stamps and coins," he said. "I was pretty much fascinated with foreign stamps. It was an opportunity to learn about foreign culture. It was an educational thing.”